Clearwater County Ambulance Director Darby Zick presented the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation Grant Agreement at the Board of Clearwater County Commissioners meeting Dec. 2. The Foundation is awarding a grant of $44,293.20 to the Clearwater County Ambulance.
The 2019 grant award from the Foundation will be for the Cardiac Monitors early activation.
Juvenile Director Alana Curtis presented the Annual Juvenile Justice Financial Report for the Juvenile Services. The report was reviewed.
The Board approved and signed the Juvenile Justice Financial Report.
Sheriff Goetz presented the Surplus Agreement between Clearwater County and Elmore County.
The Board approved and signed the Agreement for the donated vessel from Elmore County.
Treasurer Dawn Erlewine met with the Board to give an update. The first half of 2019 taxes are due Dec. 20.
The Board approved on Cancellation Apportionment of Taxes for $2,661.19.
Planning & Zoning Bobbi Kaufman gave an update. Jacob Wimpenny, Environmental Health Specialist with Public Health met with the Board for introduction.
The Board approved and signed expense and payroll claims.
There were two executive sessions held to discuss indigents and personnel that are exempt from disclosure. Present were Chairman Rick Winkel and Commissioners John Smith and Mike Ryan.
