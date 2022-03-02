On March 17-19, there will be an Irish Festival in downtown Kamiah organized by the Kamiah Chamber of Commerce and other partners.
Activities on Saturday, March 19, will kick-off with a two mile Leprechaun Fun Run/Walk for youth and adults starting at 9 a.m. The Run/Walk will proceed from downtown Main Street to the running track at Kamiah High School football field on Hill Street, and circle the track several times. Pre-registration for the Fun Run/Walk is available at the UYLC Teen Center on Main Street in Kamiah on Friday, March 18, 3-6:30 p.m., or on Saturday morning, March 19 from 7:30-9 a.m.
For more information about the Leprechaun Fun Run/Walk, contact Ruth Mohr at 208-926-7203. For information about the Irish Festival Parade, contact Christie Howard, 208-400-0714 or Tracy Yarbrough, 208-935-0551. Parade entry forms are available at the Kamiah Chamber building on Main Street, Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.