HAYS, Kan. – Kristen Diana Bateman, of Lenore, graduated from Fort Hays State University, Hays, KS, in the spring 2019 semester with an Education Specialist in school psychology.
The university does not release the lists of undergraduate and graduate degrees until transcripts have been verified as having met all requirements for graduation.
Fort Hays State, one of six state universities in the Kansas Board of Regents system, serves about 15,000 students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.