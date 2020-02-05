Story Time kicks off February with eagles at the Clearwater Memorial Public Library (CMPL). All ages are welcome Fridays at 10:30 and 2 p.m. A complete list of the February schedule is available at the library and on our web page.
The Book Club will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 26 to discuss THE HOTEL AT THE CORNER OF BITTER AND SWEET by Jamie Ford.
The glass display this month features an assortment of Native American baskets, courtesy of Julie West. Also being highlighted in February is American Heart Month and Children’s Dental Health.
The library continue its weekly displays with authors celebrating birthdays this month. Stop in and see all the new displays!
