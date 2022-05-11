The League of Idaho Cities is proud to announce the Tandem Tour for mental health will be at the Orofino Mani-Yac Center at 1115 Shriver Road on Wednesday, May 11 beginning at 11 a.m.
The Tour is a series of presentations around the state for youth involved in Mayor’s Youth Advisory Councils (MYACs) or other leadership groups focused on shining a light on mental health awareness, drug and alcohol abuse prevention, suicide prevention, youth leadership, and building community capacity.
Working with music therapist Audrey Draper, attendees will learn to identify a peer who may be struggling, how to gain access to mental health resources, and skills to help them cope with the challenges brought on by COVID-19.
Attendees will each receive a toolkit with resources to help them navigate life’s challenges.
Funding for this event was made possible, in part by NH75OT000105 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The views expressed in written conference materials or publications and by speakers and moderators do not reflect the official policies of the Department or CDC, nor does mention of trade names, commercial practices, or organizations imply endorsement by the U.S. Government.
Additional support was provided by the Association of Idaho Cities, the Idaho State Insurance Fund (SIF), the Idaho Independent Intergovernmental Authority (III-A), Optum Idaho, Idaho Central Credit Union, Blue Cross of Idaho, and the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health.
For more information, please contact Program Manager Miche Kirkman at (208) 251-2677.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.