The Lolo Pass Visitor Center, located on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests off of U.S. Highway 12 at the Idaho/Montana state line, will soon welcome Karen Savory for the visitor center’s Artist in Residence program. Savory will be working with watercolors and interacting with visitors at Lolo Pass Visitor Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (PDT) on August 23, 24, and 25.
Savory specializes in playful watercolor paintings and classic block prints inspired by nature. Growing up on the Niagara River in upstate New York, she developed a deep love for the outdoors, which is proudly displayed in her artwork. Savory’s original art is represented by three galleries, and notecards featuring her artwork can be found in stores in Montana, Washington, and California.
Please join in at Lolo Pass Visitor Center for this free, family–friendly program. If you have questions about this event or other happenings at Lolo Pass, call the visitor center at (208) 942-3113.
