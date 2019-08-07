Time to start planning for the 83rd annual Kamiah BBQ Days event to be held Labor Day weekend, Aug. 29 to Sept. 1. The Kamiah Chamber is now accepting applications for vendors at Saturday’s Arts & Crafts Show and the Grand Main Street Parade. Applications can be printed from the Chamber website, www.kamiahchamber.com (go to the” Free BBQ” page) and are available at the Kamiah Chamber Welcome Center.
Chamber volunteers are now asking for donations for the BBQ Days auction. Funds from the auction support the Free BBQ Dinner at BBQ Days and many other Chamber activities and projects throughout the year.
Volunteers are needed to help with the auction, beer garden, and several other events during the weekend. If you’re interested in helping with events or donating to the auction, please contact the Kamiah Welcome Center at 208-935-2290 or Christine McNall at 208-935-5082 or leave a message on the Kamiah Chamber Facebook Page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.