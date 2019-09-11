During Kamiah BBQ Days, Central Idaho Art Association (CIAA) displayed art at Central Insurance Agency.
Among the thirteen artisans participating, CIAA welcomes new members Cassi Oatman, and Brenda Felkey. Although this is the first show for both artists Cassi’s acrylic paintings and Brenda Felkey’s pencil drawings received votes for People’s Choice. Normally there is one winner for People’s Choice, but this year there was a wide variety of votes.
Top winners of CIAA’s People Choice for Kamiah 2019 BBQ Days went to Joy Perkins, Fall on the Clearwater (acrylic), Pearl Maxner, Atsumi, (watercolor), Ellamae Holes, Near Greer (watercolor), Cassi Oatman, Moonlit Ship (acrylic), and Sam Perkins, Orofino Railroad Tunnel (photography.) Viewers proved they enjoyed the diverse styles and medium within the arts.
One of the highlights of the CIAA art show was when “the cowboy” came in to meet the artist of a painting titled “The Cowboy.” Proceeding to stand by the picture, it became apparent he was “the cowboy” in the painting.
Several years ago, Ellamae Holes (Grangeville) had snapped a picture of him posing, in true cowboy fashion, leaning against the outside wall of The Hub. Eventually she painted the acrylic from the picture. Without a doubt “The Cowboy” was a realistic painting of “the cowboy.” Later in the day the Hub bought the painting, appreciating the art and the story behind it.
Six Kamiah businesses along Main Street featured CIAA’s art walk during the week of Aug. 27 to 31. Businesses and artisans were: Hearthstone Bakery- Marlene O’Neille, Kamiah Flower Shoppe- Sam Perkins, Clearwater Progress – Linda Stubbers and Brenda Felkey, Kamiah Post Office – Joy Perkins. Art is still displayed and for sale at 2nd Story -Sharon Dunlap’s artwork and Kamiah Community Library - Gordon Talleys mixed media artwork.
If you would like information regarding an artist or you would like to become a member of CIAA please contact Sam Perkins at 208-935-5880.
CIAA would like to thank the Kamiah business that welcomed the artisan and their art. Each business made the art show and art walk an enjoyable success.
