Three former Shopko buildings are empty and waiting for business of some kind, with one here in Orofino, one in Lewiston and another in Pullman.
Chris St. Germaine, Clearwater County Economic Development Specialist (CCED) has actively sought new tenants for the 25,000 square foot building that closed in May of this year only two years after opening their doors.
Pullman’s store is substantially larger, three times larger and speculation continues as to whether the city will divide the property into smaller shops.
The building in Lewiston is the largest in size (94,000 sq. ft.) and will be sold in an online auction scheduled to begin July 30 and running through Aug. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.