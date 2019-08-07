The Lolo Pass Visitor Center, located on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests off of U.S. Highway 12 at the Idaho/Montana state line, will welcome Jenny Williams for the visitor center’s Artist in Residence program this month. Williams will be demonstrating her artwork from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (PDT) on Aug. 9, 10, and 11 at the visitor center.
Williams, an Omaha/Nez Perce raised on the Nez Perce Reservation, specializes in cornhusk weaving and has studied with master weavers from around the northwest. During her Artist in Residence program, she will be demonstrating her weaving talents, talking with visitors, and will have artwork available for purchase.
Please join us at Lolo Pass Visitor Center for this free, family–friendly program. If you have questions about this event or other happenings at Lolo Pass, please call the visitor center at (208) 942-3113.
