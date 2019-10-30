Two suicide prevention interventions will be compared in the largest-ever Idaho study on the best strategies for preventing suicide in adults and adolescents. The Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline and Empower Idaho, both projects of the Idaho nonprofit organization Jannus, will participate with St. Luke’s Health System, which will lead the study.
Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in Idaho. The Gem State has one of the highest rates of suicide. In fact Idaho is 50 percent above the national average, and in 2017 393 Idahoans lost their lives to this preventable cause of death. In order to make a dent in these troubling statistics, St. Luke’s will use a $3.4 million research award from the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) for a study of suicide prevention techniques in adults and adolescents.
“This study has the potential to save lives by exploring the most effective ways to manage suicide prevention,” said Jannus co-CEO’s Karan Tucker and Stephanie Bender-Kitz. “We are excited to join St. Luke’s and our other partners to help prevent suicide in Idaho and in other areas facing similar challenges.”
Joining St. Luke’s and Jannus will be researchers from the University of Washington, University of Idaho, University of Pennsylvania, and Columbia University; the Idaho Federation of Families for Children’s Mental Health; and people with lived experience with suicide.
The study, known as the SPARC Trial, will compare two evidence-based interventions already in practice within the St. Luke’s system. These interventions include structured safety planning followed by support from the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline versus safety planning alone. The goal is to use the data to determine the most-effective approach to preventing someone from attempting suicide and then make sure people receive the appropriate behavioral health treatment. Empower Idaho will convene a Lived Experience Advisory board of suicide attempt survivors and people who are close to someone who lost their life to suicide, to ensure their perspectives are reflected in the research study.
Safety planning involves fostering a relationship between suicidal patients and their providers to develop an action plan that patients can use if they have suicidal thoughts in the future. The follow-up intervention will include a phone call from an Idaho SuicidePrevention Hotline specialist, followed by a series of supportive text messages sent to the patient.
The SPARC Trial will begin enrolling patients in Spring-Summer 2020. The study aims to work with 1460 participants, 500 of whom will be adolescents. Dr. Sam Pullen and Dr. Anna Radin, St. Luke’s Health System, are the co-principal investigators for this study. Together with researchers, doctors and other health care providers, they will collect and study the data across 29 St. Luke’s sites across the state. The teams will work with eight local emergency departments, as well as 21 primary care offices.
About Jannus
Jannus is a diverse health and human services organization that changes lives every day. It engages compassionate people offering strong programs that help ease individuals and families through difficult challenges or new transitions in areas of community health, public policy and economic opportunity. For more information, visit Jannus.org.
