The Idaho State Police join partner agencies throughout Idaho in a statewide education and enforcement campaign aimed at reducing aggressive driving. The goal is to save lives and prevent injury crashes.
Extra patrols will be on the road through August 8, with Troopers looking specifically for drivers engaged in aggressive behavior.
“Sometimes a citation is what educates a driver about the dangers their behavior poses to themselves and others. It’s often hard to know what we prevent,” said Lt. Ashby. “But we do know Idahoans are alive today because of these statewide efforts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.