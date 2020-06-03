According to a Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office report, on May 25, 2020 at approximately 12:18 p.m., a Clearwater County Deputy was dispatched to an injury accident approximately two miles south on Fiddler Road. Mathew Finnell, 26, of Weippe, was driving south on Fiddler Rd. Fiddler was driving left of center on a left hand corner. Dustin Denison, 39, of Weippe, was driving north on Fiddler Rd around a right hand corner. Finnell attempted to swerve right out of the way of Denison’s vehicle.
Denison’s and Finnell’s vehicles sideswiped as they passed each other. Both vehicles sustained extensive damage. Neither vehicle was drivable. Denison’s vehicle was removed by Miles Towing. Finnell removed his own vehicle. Finnell was cited a misdemeanor citation for Inattentive Driving.
