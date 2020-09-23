The Idaho State Tax Commission is extending deadlines to file and pay taxes for victims of the Oregon wildfires and straight-line winds.
The relief postpones tax deadlines that fall from Sept. 7, 2020, through Jan. 14, 2021. As a result, affected taxpayers will have until Jan. 15, 2021, to file returns and pay taxes that were originally due during this period.
Idaho is following the extended deadline set by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). That includes delaying the Oct. 15 extended filing deadline with an additional extension to file the 2019 income tax return. However, the Oct. 15 extension is only an extension to file, not to pay. Interest will continue to accrue on any tax that’s paid after June 15, the original Idaho income tax due date.
The deadline extension is for all Idaho tax types, including income tax, sales tax, fuels tax, and income tax withholding. It applies to individuals and businesses in the disaster areas, as well as to those whose tax records are located there.
The Tax Commission is offering the relief to taxpayers in any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as qualifying for individual assistance. An up-to-date list of eligible areas is available on the disaster relief page on IRS.gov.
Affected taxpayers should write “OREGON WILDFIRES” or “OREGON WINDS” in red ink at the top of their tax return to qualify for the extension. Those who file electronically should call the Tax Commission toll free at (800) 972-7660.
These taxpayers also should call the toll-free number if they:
- Receive penalties or are charged interest for filing late returns or paying taxes late.
- Are in a payment plan or are working with the Tax Commission to resolve their tax debt.
- Have questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.