Idaho gas prices have fallen 4.0 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.47/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 802 stations. Gas prices in Idaho are 4.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 10.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Idaho is priced at $2.22/g today while the most expensive is $2.99/g, a difference of 77.0 cents per gallon. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $0.57/g while the most expensive is $4.99/g, a difference of $4.42/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 14.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.22/g today.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices
Montana- $2.31/g, down 6.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.37/g.
Boise- $2.58/g, down 2.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.61/g.
Spokane- $2.56/g, down 2.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.58/g.
“It’s coming true- gas prices are plummeting in every town, city and state with the national average seeing one of its biggest weekly declines in the last decade,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
“The number of stations selling gasoline under $2/gal has risen to nearly 40,000, up from 15,000 a week ago, while retail prices have collapsed to as low as $1.24/gallon in Oklahoma City last week, with more price drops coming for nearly every station in the week ahead as they continue to pass along the lower replacement cost. The root cause continues to be coronavirus related, since demand for oil slumped globally, inducing the current price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia as they both raise output, causing oil prices to crash through the floor. Such a large decline at this time of year is mind-blowing, as gas prices have risen in all but one year in the last ten during the spring. All good things may not last forever, however, as rumors swirl that Russia and Saudi Arabia are holding high level talks to reign in the collapse in oil prices, which could eventually end the party at the pump.”
GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades.
GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.
