Idaho gas prices have fallen 4.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.73/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 802 stations. Gas prices in Idaho are 10.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 47.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Idaho is priced at $2.49/g today while the most expensive is $3.59/g, a difference of $1.10/g. The lowest price in the state today is $2.49/g while the highest is $3.59/g, a difference of $1.10/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.84/g while the most expensive is $5.09/g, a difference of $3.25/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1 cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.55/g today. The national average is down 9.9 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 28.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Idaho and the national average going back a decade:
Sept. 9, 2018: $3.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)
Sept. 9, 2017: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)
Sept. 9, 2016: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)
Sept. 9, 2015: $2.83/g (U.S. Average: $2.38/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Montana- $2.72/g, down 0.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.73/g.
Boise- $2.74/g, down 2.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.76/g.
“While most of the country saw gas prices continuing to drop, it certainly was not all. The West Coast has gas prices rise gently in recent weeks, but those increases likely won’t last. Moving forward, I believe the market will closely watch the October trade talks and any comments made between the countries until then, and gas prices will track with optimism- should there be a positive conciliatory tone between the two, we may see a more organized, but temporary, upward move. If trade talks fall apart, then expect more price declines that will accelerate in the weeks ahead. Markets have been reliably unreliable in recent weeks and it seems that will likely continue as the talks hold significant meaning for oil and gasoline demand.”
