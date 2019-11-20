Idaho gas prices have risen 0.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.94/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 802 stations. Gas prices in Idaho are 15.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 9.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Idaho is priced at $2.67/g today while the most expensive is $3.59/g, a difference of 92.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.67/g while the highest is $3.59/g, a difference of 92.0 cents per gallon. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.84/g while the most expensive is $5.09/g, a difference of $3.25/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.58/g today. The national average is down 7.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 1.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Idaho and the national average going back a decade:
Nov. 18, 2018: $3.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)
Nov. 18, 2017: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)
Nov. 18, 2016: $2.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)
Nov. 18, 2015: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)
Nov. 18, 2014: $3.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)
Nov. 18, 2013: $3.27/g (U.S. Average: $3.20/g)
Nov. 18, 2012: $3.63/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)
Nov. 18, 2011: $3.49/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)
Nov. 18, 2010: $2.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)
Nov. 18, 2009: $2.67/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Montana- $2.69/g, down 2.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.71/g.
Boise- $3.03/g, down 1.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.05/g.
Spokane- $3.03/g, down 1.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.05/g.
“As we approach the holiday season, gas prices continue to see some volatility, but thankfully ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, prices appear to be in a downward trend in most areas,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The downward move isn’t likely to last forever, especially with the U.S. and China close to a trade deal according to White House sources, and with an OPEC meeting upcoming, there could be some upward pressure on oil prices and that may tug gasoline along with it as we finish 2019. For now, however, gas price relief is the name of the game- after spending weeks above $4 per gallon, California is finally back below that painful threshold. For those lucky enough to be traversing the Southern U.S., you may see prices start drifting under $2 per gallon, but do enjoy it while it lasts- with the promise of a stronger U.S. economy comes a near promise of higher oil demand and thus prices.”
