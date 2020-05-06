Idaho gas prices have fallen 4.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.77/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 802 stations. Gas prices in Idaho are 39.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 129.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Idaho is priced at $1.45/g today while the most expensive is $2.39/g, a difference of 94.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $1.45/g while the highest is $2.39/g, a difference of 94.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $1.75/g today.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices
Montana- $1.75/g, down 4.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.79/g.
Boise- $1.73/g, down 3.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.77/g.
Spokane- $2.16/g, down 6.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.22/g.
“It’s becoming a bit clearer that those 99 cent per gallon gas prices from the COVID-19 pandemic are solidly behind us as gasoline demand rebounds across the country as cities and states slowly reopen. The lowest priced stations in the country will see some upward movement, but most areas will still see declines,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
“While oil may continue to struggle, a disconnect between low oil prices and rising gasoline prices has emerged at the hands of refineries that have slowed production over the past month to avoid flooding the market with unwanted gasoline. As demand stages a rebound, it remains to be seen how quickly refiners will raise production to meet the locations that have or will begin to re-open in the days and weeks ahead. For now, expect prices to see upward potential- but only in the lower priced states- as we await a boost in gasoline production.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.