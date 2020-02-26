Idaho gas prices have risen one cent per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.51/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 802 stations. Gas prices in Idaho are 9.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 21.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Idaho is priced at $2.27/g today while the most expensive is $3.09/g, a difference of 82.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.47/g today. The national average is down 6.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 7.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices
Montana- $2.42/g, down 1.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.44/g.
Boise- $2.47/g, unchanged from last week’s $2.47/g.
Spokane- $2.60/g, down 0.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.61/g.
“With oil prices having pushed higher in recent weeks, we saw the national average price of gasoline increase for the second straight week. Yet with much unknown after a rocky weekend with the COVID-19 coronavirus spreading into new countries, we still could see the current uptick slow with more countries potentially locking down travel,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
“Over the last decade, the national average typically begins its seasonal rise on Feb. 9, lasting until May 2, during which the average rise is 54 cents per gallon. This year could look much different based on myriad unknowns that continue to fog the situation. It’s nearly guaranteed that prices will be higher by April and May, but beyond that, the timing remains completely unknown, as does how the coronavirus will threaten overall gasoline demand.”
