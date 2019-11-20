Thirty-five nonprofit organizations receive funds to finance projects and services supporting food insecure Idahoans.
The Idaho Food Bank Fund announced the recipients of their 2019 grants targeted to support nonprofits that provide nutrition awareness, promote healthy eating, and relieve hunger. Thanks to the generosity of Idaho taxpayers who chose to donate to the Idaho Food Bank Fund, this year 35 organizations across the state received grants to further their work to solve hunger in Idaho.
The grants totaling $100,000 were specifically allocated to help recipients operate programs, purchase food, expand capacity (new freezers, shelving, transportation, etc.), and to promote or provide nutrition education for underserved and marginalized Idahoans.
Seven organizations in the North region of Idaho were given grants this year. Please see below for the complete list of Northern Idaho grant recipients.
Ratified by the Idaho State Legislature in 2009, the Idaho Food Bank Fund provides financial support to Idaho nonprofits who offer food insecurity relief.
The Idaho Foodbank serves as the official fiduciary agent and partners with Catholic Charities of Idaho and the Community Action Partnership Association of Idaho to administer the awards annually. “Food insecurity touches every community in Idaho, so it is an honor to steward the work of The Idaho Food Bank fund,” said Karen Vauk, President and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank.
“I am emboldened by the applications we see each year and I am hopeful as the grants go directly to local organizations working on the frontlines of food insecurity in Idaho.”
Bonner Community Food Center, Inc. $1,800.00.
The Post Falls Food Bank $3,300.00.
Food For Our Children, Inc. $5,000.00.
J/K Good Samaritan Food Bank $3,000.00. Sandpoint Area Seniors, Inc. $5,000.00.
Kamiah Senior Citizens Society $5,000.00. Potlatch Food Pantry $1,000.00.
The Idaho Food Bank Fund was established by the Idaho State Legislature in 2009 and monies are accepted on behalf of donors by the Idaho Tax Commission by what is commonly known as a “tax check off” on Idaho State tax returns. The Idaho Foodbank is the recognized fiduciary agent for the Idaho Food Bank Fund, which is administered through an agreement among three statewide organizations: The Idaho Foodbank, Catholic Charities of Idaho and the Community Action Partnership Association of Idaho.
