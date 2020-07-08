The Idaho Food Bank Fund announced that its 2020 grant application process is open until July 31 to Idaho 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that provide hunger relief, nutritioned awareness, and/or promote healthy eating. Funds can be used to operate programs, purchase food, acquire nutritional education materials, expand capacity (new freezers, shelving, transportation, etc.), and/or promote access to and benefit from all these activities and resources for underserved and marginalized populations in Idaho.
The Idaho Food Bank Fund was established by the Idaho State Legislature in 2009 and provides financial support to Idaho nonprofits. It is administered by Catholic Charities of Idaho, Community Action Partnership Association of Idaho, and The Idaho Foodbank. The fund is financed by the generosity of the Idaho taxpayers when they donate through a “check off” box on their Idaho State tax returns. In 2019 grants totaling $100,000 were allocated to 35 nonprofits that provide critical nutrition education and hunger relief services across the state.
Hunger relief organizations serving Idahoans are eligible to apply for these grants.
Applications will ask how the request has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis, but being affected by the pandemic is not required to receive funding.
Applicants do not need to be associated with the steward organizations mentioned above to apply for or receive funding.
Grants will be awarded in early October 2020.
Applications can be found online or a hardcopy can be requested by sending an email to: grants@idahofoodbankfund.org
Click here for more information and the online application form: idahofoodbankfund.org
