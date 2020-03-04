Idaho First District Congressman Russ Fulcher has officially filed paperwork with the Idaho Secretary of State’s office to seek re-election.
“It has been an honor to serve the people of Idaho, and I am excited at the opportunity to continue serving in the 117th Congress.”
“While campaigning in 2018 I promised to be a champion for the people of Idaho. Whether the battle has been over land management practices, water rights, or the effort to limit Washington DC’s overreach of state rights - I kept those promises. I look forward to continuing this work and earning my constituents’ support for another term.”
Congressman Russ Fulcher will be on the Idaho Republican Primary ballot in May as he pursues a second term representing the First District of Idaho. Fulcher is the proud father of three, and continues to live in his lifelong home of Meridian, Idaho.
“For the past year, Nancy Pelosi and the democrat majority in Congress have been unwilling to put the needs of the people above their own political games. I have worked hard to combat their obsessive impeachment and socialist agendas, and I am committed to helping my colleagues regain the majority in the House of Representatives. We must have congressional leadership that prioritizes the interests of the American people.”
