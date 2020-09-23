As we watch our friends and neighbors take steps forward after the wildfires ravaged our land, we are grateful. We are grateful that all the community members in danger were evacuated safely and survived. We are thankful for the men and women who heroically stepped forward and fought to contain the blaze and save homes. We are appreciative of our special community that comes together during tragic times to provide help and support to one another.
This wildfire is a reminder that we live in an ecosystem that will naturally burn.
Although the burned land will give way to new growth, there are important steps all homeowners can take to reduce the risk. By following the practices recommended by Idaho Firewise, it will lessen the burden placed on our local, hard-working, life-risking individuals working to save lives and homes.
If everyone works together to adopt these practices, it will make a big difference in containing wildfire and put less lives at risk. Thanks in advance for doing your part. For more information about the specific steps to follow, please visit https://idahofirewise.org/.
