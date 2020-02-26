The Idaho Congressional delegation announced another year of Service Academy Day learning sessions across Idaho. Beginning in March, these conferences offer students, parents, and counselors the space to meet with members of U.S. Military Service Academies and provide an opportunity for questions. Staff from Senator Crapo, Senator Risch, Congressman Simpson, and Congressman Fulcher’s respective offices will be on hand to answer questions about the application process for students who are seeking more information on the nomination process.

Similar to last year’s events, five service academies will be represented, including the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. While a Congressional nomination is not necessary to attend the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, representatives will also be in attendance.

Below are the detail of Service Academy Day.

Central Idaho

March 05, 2020

6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Lewiston High School

1114 9th Avenue, Lewiston

 Students who wish to learn more about applying for a military academy nomination, but are unable to attend the Academy Day event, are invited to contact any of the following academy nomination coordinators for more information:

Senator Mike Crapo

Karen Roetter

(208) 664-5490

Senator Jim Risch

Frances Hasenoehrl

(208) 743-0792

Congressman Mike Simpson

Craig Quarterman

(208) 334-1953

Congressman Russ Fulcher

Tori Shockey

(208) 888-3188

