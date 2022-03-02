The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a free boating safety course in Lewiston on Saturday, March 12, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Sheriff’s Office Training Room, 1150 Wall St., Lewiston.
Boaters, regardless of experience, are encouraged to take a boating safety class to learn about Idaho boating laws and pick up some boating safety tips. Many families take the course together so both kids and adults can safely operate their boat. Some insurance companies even offer a discount to those boat owners that successfully complete the “Boat Idaho” boat safety course.
For more information please contact Deputy Derrick Wilkinson at 208-750-2088, ext. 4532 or email derrickw@co.nezperce.id.us
