This week marks the 12 year anniversary for the ICARE organization which was established in March of 2008. The Cancer Assistance & Recovery Effort ‘financially’ helps people living in the small communities of the Clearwater River area who are actively undergoing treatment for cancer.
The ICARE project is made possible through the many heartfelt contributions of caring people in many small communities.
Leadership and management is 100% volunteer, making ICARE, Inc. a simple, money-in/money-out operation.
ICARE has helped 270 people and the monetary gifts received have totaled $127,150.
‘Hats off’ to all who have contributed to ICARE! Keep up the good work of ‘friends, neighbors and family HELPING friends, neighbors and family’ who are battling cancer. You are all amazing!
If you know someone who could benefit through the services of this local cancer organization, you may contact us at 208-476-5971 or 208-816-8531.
Contributions can be sent to: ICARE, Inc., 2134 Canyon Creek Road, Orofino, ID 83544.
