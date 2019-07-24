Hurricane Barry was the first storm to strike the US coast this year, bringing extensive rain and flooding to Louisiana and the region. With hurricane season in full effect, GasBuddy, the smartphone app that helps consumers avoid paying full price for fuel, offers information on fuel outages and fuel replenishment efforts during major hurricanes in the past three years based on millions of real-time fuel outage reports provided by consumers and gas stations on GasBuddy’s fuel outage tracker.
GasBuddy’s fuel outage reports inform consumers where to find gas stations with fuel and assist FEMA and local governments in refueling efforts.
The study focuses on the highest impacted areas of Hurricanes Irma (Sept 2017), Florence (Sept 2018) and Michael (Oct 2019), including Gainesville, Fla. (Irma), Wilmington, NC (Florence) and Panama City, Fla. (Michael), examining the percentage of fuel outages reported in each area.
