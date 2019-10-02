The 20th Annual Historical Museum at St. Gertrude Fall Lecture Series begins 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, with author Lin Tull Cannell, who will present “Intermediary: William Craig Among the Nez Perce.”
William Craig immigrated to the region from Virginia, became a friend of the Nez Perce, and served as an interpreter. He married Pahtissah, daughter of Thunder Eyes, and settled with his Nimiipuu family along the Clearwater River and Lapwai Creek of what is now Idaho. Cannell’s presentation will include photos and illustrations of some of the people William and his wife knew, as well as the country familiar to mountain men and the Nimiipuu during the settlement period of the interior northwest.
Lin Tull Cannell was born in Coeur d’ Alene and raised in Lewiston. After retiring from working as a senior analyst in Yolo County, California, Lin and her husband, Merk, returned to Idaho and settled in Orofino. Returning to her roots jump-started a second career for Lin as a historian and author. She ultimately devoted more than 15 years researching the person for whom Craig Mountain is named.
The series continues on October 10 with Cort Conley and “Salmon River Story,” October 17 with Lyle Wirtanen and “Chinese in Idaho,” and October 24 with Keith Petersen and “Straight Lines and Squiggles: How Idaho Got that Weird Shape.”
These events provide insights into the history of our region and are held on Thursdays during the month of October with the support of the Idaho Humanities Council. Lectures begin at 7 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m.
A Q&A session with the presenters follows the lectures. Light refreshments are provided. The events are held in the Johanna Room at Spirit Center at the Monastery of St. Gertrude located at 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood, Idaho.
Learn more at stgertrudes.org or call 208-962-2054.
