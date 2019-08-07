There will be setting a tote out for school supply donations for the youth of our community in front of McLaughlin Logging Shop right behind old Builder’s Supply in Orofino, Monday Aug. 5 from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Then 4:30 until 8 p.m. on the front porch of 581 Riverside Ave., right by VFW baseball field. It’s the brown house by purple duplexes, every day of the week until the first day of school Aug. 28.
So come on people of our community, let’s help the kids out!! There is a need for all school supplies, backpacks, P.E shoes, (new or in great condition), Kleenex, and disinfectant wipes.
