As each day passes people are becoming more and more isolated and especially the elderly can become fearful from hours spent listening to the news.
To try and reassure these people, we would like to reiterate some of the advice we provided in our newspaper ad last week.
Follow all recommended guidelines provided by the CDC, our Government leaders, and our public health Officials. As the President said in his address over the weekend, “Please do not go to the doctor if you DO NOT have symptoms. This could quickly overwhelm our medical resources.”
Remain at home with all recommended safety precautions in place. A good tool to help you recognize changes to your status would be a simple breath test.
Take a deep breath and hold for 10 seconds, if you can do this without difficulty, chest discomfort, tightness or irritation great!
Realize you could still be infected without symptoms, however, if you do this daily you might notice changes in function much sooner than you might otherwise and should then immediately call your doctor and speak with them about what to do next.
One vitally important thing you should do for yourself and your loved ones is eliminating processed foods from your diet TODAY! Eliminating, soda pop, breads, pastas, grains, high starchy vegetables, sugars and carbohydrates is essential to keeping your system strong and ready to fight disease if it happens. Sugar is the food bacteria, virus and even cancer craves and the more your system is flooded with them the more susceptible you are, and the less chance your body has of effectively fighting off disease! This is something mainstream medicine completely ignores yet it is something all of us can do to be PROACTIVE about our health.
At Harper Chiropractic, we believe in being proactive about our health every day versus being reactive when we have a problem. Would you feel better about cutting off the head or the tail of a snake that was about to strike you?
If you are looking at ways to proactively prevail during the current pandemic please call us at 208-476-3158 for additional information including simple things you can do for yourselves.
Remember too, here at the clinic we ionize any particles in the air with our Triad Air cleaning system this takes the electrical charge out of airborne particulates, dropping them to the ground, effectively minimizing the risk of airborne inhalants. We also ozonate our office nightly to kill virus and bacterial on surfaces, a practice in all NFL locker rooms today.
If you would like more information on the Traid Air machine you can visit our website at www.harper-chiropractic.com
