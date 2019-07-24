Dr. Harper continues to be busy, both at home in the clinic as well as in his travel adventures! The end of June saw us hosting our first Live To Be 139 event here in the Clinic! We had 20 people in attendance.
Dr. Harper made his famous “Chicken Crusted Pizza” and Salad which were a big hit with the crowd. Everyone in attendance agreed that they would be interested in more details of the Live To Be 139 Program, and even suggested making it a pot luck style event.
July 30th, 2019 we will be hosting the second in a series of “dinner talks” here in the clinic. Space is limited so RSVP ASAP to Christina or Emily at 208-476-3158 to reserve your spot! You are welcome to bring a healthy food item to share with the group if you would like!
The day after our dinner talk saw us on a plane to Boston where Dr. Harper was scheduled to speak at the Boston Biolife Seminar on Thursday. He spoke in front of about 50 attendees on the importance of preconditioning the body for more successful outcomes. Friday, Saturday & Sunday saw us at the Expert Storytelling Summit at the Harvard Club in Boston. We spent three days networking with some of the top Entrepreneurs in a variety of industries from around the world! Each took the opportunity during the weekend to share their personal stories with the group. We wrapped up the weekend with the opportunity to visit with Suzanne Sommers best known as a huge advocate for women’s health having written several books on the subject, and of course, the famous “Thigh Master”.
Interestingly, she shared with the group that she and the physicians she works closely with now believe that increased longevity is entirely possible for a vast majority of people and Peptides are the buzzword currently making headlines! Dr. Harper believes that whatever treatment option you choose, preconditioning the body is vital to the efficacy of any treatment.
