As we begin to hopefully move into some more summer-like weather with increasing temperatures, Dr. Harper will be taking Fridays off to enjoy some well-deserved R & R which will consist of spending weekends on the Reservoir!
Through the month of July our office hours will be Monday’s 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Tuesday-Thursday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. There will be someone in the office Friday mornings from 9-12 noon to answer phones, schedule appointments, and assist customers.
We are currently in our transition phase, between losing Christina and having Katelyn start next week. So, Bridget and I will be holding down the fort, and I will be (trying not to mess anything up for her, by) helping!
We are on schedule to have our monthly class here in the clinic on Tuesday July 21 at 6 p.m. Please call to reserve a spot as space is often limited! Dr. Harper will be discussing Diet this month, The Good, The Bad, Keto vs Paleo, and what we really should be doing for our health! Mark your calendars and we will look forward to seeing you all there!
