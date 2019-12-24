Friday saw us winding down a busy week in the office! Dr. Nico has been busy studying for his FSMCA certification exam so that he is able to do the DOT Physicals here in the office. He is also getting used to the patient flow and plans to begin seeing patients in January!
Friday afternoon we held our open house here in the clinic. We had an enjoyable afternoon visiting with patients as they came and went throughout the afternoon. We had many great prizes to give away and for those of you that entered the drawing following is the list of prize winners!
Lorraine W., Roberta M., and Cathy R. all won the ACS 200 Silver nasal spray! Using this once or twice a day throughout the cold and flu season can reduce the risk of becoming sick and is great for sinus infections!
Brian B. and Jay M. were the lucky winners of the MoJo Feet insoles. Please stop by and pick up a pair!
Pearl M. and Mason B. will be receiving a no charge Nutritional consult with Dr. Nico. Please call or stop by to schedule those!
Danial W. won the Ultimate Body Detox Kit!
Our two Grand Prize winners for the Complete Low Back, Hip, Knee and Foot Screen are Clifford H. and Jeanne B. Stop in or call to schedule and Congratulations to all of our lucky winners.
To all our valued customers we wish you a very Merry Christmas and a Healthy Prosperous New Year.
Thank you all for making Harper Chiropractic Clinic a part of your Health Care team!
