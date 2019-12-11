As we are in the final weeks of 2019 and I must say it has been an exciting year full of fun and adventures for us here at the clinic. I will save the recap for the Final 2019 edition as I have several exciting things to talk about this week!
First and foremost is the welcome addition of Nicolo Montecalvo DC, ND, MSACP to our practice! As many of you already know, Dr. Nico filled in for Dr. Harper while we were in Cuba last month. He arrived on Friday and is going to be practicing full time here with us!
Dr. Harper and I are very happy to have him here delivering quality chiropractic care to our patients, as well as being able to offer Nutritional counseling which has been one of his passions throughout his 21-year career.
A former rescue swimmer trained by the US Navy, Dr. Montecalvo also holds a Chiropractic Degree from Texas Chiropractic College where he graduated in 1998. He has a master’s degree in advanced clinical nutrition from National University of Health Sciences in Lombard, Illinois 2013, and a degree in Naturopathic Medicine from Kingdom College 2019 and is Idaho Board-Certified in Clinical Nutrition and Chiropractic’s 2019.
The bulk of his practice has been in Kentucky where he and his wife, Erin lived with their two sons, Zach and Justin. Nico and Erin wanted to move out west, so after the boys were grown. They ended up in the Boise Valley. Wanting to further his education in the Regenerative medical arena, he began asking his fellow Chiropractors who was training doctors in these fields and Dr. Harper’s name was at the top of the list, so Nico called Dr. Harper, and the rest as they say is history!
Dr. Nico will be busy meeting all of our wonderful patients and learning about our practice for the next few weeks and we anticipate that he will begin seeing patients on a regular basis in early January.
His wife, Erin is currently back in Kentucky preparing their home for sale and will be joining him here toward the end of December.
We will be hosting an Open House for Dr. Nico on Friday Dec. 20 from 1-4 p.m. Refreshments will be served, please come by and say hello! There will be some fun giveaways and door prizes. Stop in and meet Dr. Nico and enjoy a cup of cheer with us!
