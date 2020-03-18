Last weekend saw us in Grand Junction Colorado training the office of Marchionda Imaginative Medicine Institute. Following is a quote from Dr. Marchionda about the weekend:
“Fabulous teaching in our clinic. Has already impacted our patient care and clinic function in a positive way. Real world practical knowledge. Amazing information and implementation strategies that work. Hope to have Dr Harper and Shirley out again!”
Our wonderful hosts treated us to a lamb feast made by Jill Peters a Culinary Arts trained chef who happens to be the COO of the Clinic
Part of our training centers around the material we use in the Clinic classes we have been doing here for the last 6 months or so. It is all part of our Doctor/Patient Roadmap to Success program that will be available as a membership program for Doctors, possibly as early as this fall.
Both Dr. Harper and I have been thrilled at the response of our wonderful community and it serves to confirm that people are interested in improving their health and living longer, richer lives by increasing function, decreasing pain and preventing disease before it starts.
We are using our Clinic as the pilot project for this program and are making many changes here to give patients a program tailored to their needs and interests rather than taking a cookie cutter approach to medicine. If you have not attended one of our evening classes Tuesday, March 24 will be your next opportunity to do just that! Beginning at 6p.m. on Tuesday, March 24 we will be offering a free introductory evening showcasing our Doctor/Patient Road Map to Cellular Regeneration. Topics will include nutrition, mental health, hormones, detoxification, joint and sexual health and more.
We will also be discussing allergies as we are fast approaching the season all allergy sufferers dread, spring!
Please call the office at (208) 476-3158 to confirm your attendance as seating is limited! We look forward to seeing you there!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.