Last week saw the arrival of Dr. Nico Montecalvo to our Harper Chiropractic Family. We kept him busy familiarizing him with our computer software, patient flow, and just meeting and greeting all of our wonderful patients!
There is always plenty of the nuts and bolts to learn when you start a new endeavor!
We anticipate that Dr. Nico will begin seeing patients on a regular basis after the first of January!
We are eagerly preparing for our Open House on Friday Dec. 20 from 1-4 p.m.
We will have some great door prizes as well as drawings for Complete Low Back, Hip, Knee and Foot Screens! This is $150 value and we will be giving several away throughout the afternoon to a few lucky winners. We will also be drawing for 2 Complimentary Nutrition Consults with Dr. Nico!
You don’t want to miss the opportunity to be eligible for one of these great prizes, so stop by, enjoy some refreshments, and meet Dr. Nico.
Due to the overwhelming response from our Clinic Classes held during the fall we have had many people interested in signing up for personalized wellness programs. In order to ensure that our patients are well taken care of and receive the best service possible from our team we have created a new position in the clinic.
We are adding a Patient Care Coordinator to our staff to guide patients through each step of their personal wellness journey. The young lady we chose may be well know to some of you.
She was a regular attendee of our wellness classes, she has a background in nutrition, is bright, vivacious, and has a smile that is contagious!
She is Bridget Luisch, she lives in Kamiah and is a welcome addition to our practice. She will initially be working part time and will help our valued patients navigate their personal wellness journeys without a hitch!
Please join us Friday, Dec. 20 from 1-4 p.m. for food, festive fellowship, fantastic prizes, and the opportunity to welcome Dr. Nico and Bridget to the Harper Chiropractic Family!
And hear Dr. Harper talk about our vision for 2020!
