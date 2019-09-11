We had a great turn out at our last class in August and are looking for the same at the September class.
Dr. Harper routinely gets many questions about different diseases and conditions and how to treat them, so we thought a class focused on several of these would be a good way to get some information out there! We will be talking about Alzheimers Disease, Autoimmune Disease, Arthritis, COPD and Cancer.
Our next class is scheduled for Tuesday, September 24, at 6 p.m. at the clinic. As always, you are welcome to bring a healthy snack and/or share a recipe if you would like.
We took the long weekend and spent it with several of our close friends, Dr. Brenden Cochran and his wife Audrey from Seattle and Lisbeth Roy and her wife Heidi from Boca Raton, Florida. Dennis plied us with incredible food all weekend long and we enjoyed fishing, camping, floating in the river and enjoying some much needed “dirt time”!
Please call Christina at 208-476-3158 to confirm your attendance at the class as space is limited. Hope to see you all there!
(1) comment
