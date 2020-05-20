As we enter our phase two reintroduction in Orofino, we begin to look at what has happened as well as where we go from here.
At the Clinic, I must say that the only real slowdown we noticed was early on as we tried to schedule patients far enough apart that they wouldn’t be sitting together in the waiting room.
Our hours remain as they were before the quarantine, with Dr. Harper starting at 10 a.m. on Mondays and working until noon on Fridays; with Tuesday-Thursday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
A little bird told me that Dr. Harper will be taking Fridays off during the month of July!
Other news of note is that last week we celebrated Christina Miles Graduation from Liberty University with a Bachelor of Science degree in both Music and Theology. Congratulations Christina! We are enormously proud of you!
Please call Harper Chiropractic at 208-476-3158 for all your healthcare needs.
