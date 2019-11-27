We are busy looking forward to the Holiday season here in the office. The girls are ready to start decorating and Dr. Harper is planning the menu for Thanksgiving! I believe this is his favorite holiday as he loves to cook and is up before dawn Thanksgiving morning busy in the kitchen!
Our November class was well attended, and we feel that we are gaining momentum and gathering a group of people that are concerned about living a healthy lifestyle! This is very exciting, and we have plans to expand our program and bring in speakers of interest as well as connect people to healthier lifestyle options!
We are in the process of revamping our clinic website which will contain information of interest to health-conscious individuals. Patients will have the opportunity to ask questions, receive answers, or have a brief phone consult to help them get some clarity and direction about their options.
Please stop in and give us your e-mail address so you don’t miss out on the latest information!
2020 will be a Banner year for us and we are excited to throw the doors open to a new year full of fun, education, health and wellness!
We will be suspending our monthly classes until after the holidays, resuming classes on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 6 p.m. here in the clinic! Please let us know if you are planning to attend! And stay tuned for some very exciting news that will be coming out in the weeks ahead!
Both Dennis and I would like to thank each one of you for your friendship and patronage in 2019 and we wish you all Health, Happiness and Blessings in abundance this Holiday Season and in the coming New Year!
