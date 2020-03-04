Harold Kinne VFW Post 3296 encourages everyone who has the ability, to properly display the American Flag at their home or business. But please, when your flag becomes tattered or worn, take it down and replace it with a new one.
For those who aren’t aware, the VFW is the place to take your tattered, dirty or worn flags for proper disposal and to purchase a replacement flag.
The VFW has a barrel right outside the entrance to the building specifically for the purpose of collecting old flags for proper disposal on Flag Day, June 14. New flags may be purchased in the VFW office for a reasonable fee.
The VFW also has Flag Etiquette brochures in the office listing the proper ways to handle and display our flag.
The VFW is handicap accessible
Recently a new Wheelchair lift was installed at Harold Kinne VFW Post 3296 for the purpose of having easy access to the VFW Meeting Hall from the street level of the building. The lift was donated to the VFW by Dave and Janet Owsley in memory of their son David E. Owsley, Jr. and was graciously installed by members of the Tammy Clark Foundation. Thank you to the Owsley’s and the Tammy Clark Foundation for their very generous donation.
Building rewiring is complete
After a lengthy electrical overhaul, the VFW building, built in 1953 has been completely rewired with new breaker boxes and new and more outlets. Thank you to everyone for their patience during this long construction process and to Innovative Electric and Quartermaster Ron Roy for the long hours of hard work that they put in to make this happen.
Annual St. Patrick’s Day Corned Beef Dinner
The VFW and Auxiliary’s Annual St. Patrick’s Day Corned Beef and Cabbage dinner will be held Tuesday, March 17 from 4–7 p.m. at the VFW. Cost is $10 with children five and under eating free. This includes a Corned Beef and Cabbage dinner with all the trimmings, dessert and a free drink from the bar (soda, beer or well drink). There will also be the annual Silent Auction to benefit the Post Building fund with lots of great things to bid on.
VFW Yard Sale is fast approaching
The VFW’s largest yearly fundraiser is fast approaching with the exact date yet to be determined and the Post can always use your no longer needed, but clean, still useable donations.
If you have or know of someone who has anything they would like to donate, you can either drop it at the VFW or call 208-476-4117 to arrange for us to pick it up.
Brickyard Fundraiser still taking place
The Post Brickyard Fundraiser is still going and will be until further notice. If you have been wanting to buy that brick for yourself or someone special in your life, please stop by the VFW office and pick up a form. The engraved bricks make a great birthday or anniversary present and remember they DO NOT have to be military in nature.
Cost is $40 or $70 depending on the size and come with a certificate.
Quilt of Valor presentation coming up
Twice a year, on Memorial Day and on Veterans Day, the VFW and Auxiliary host a Quilt of Valor presentation where deserving veterans are presented with a beautiful handmade quilt sewn and presented to them by local area quilters.
The Memorial Day presentation is fast approaching so if you or a veteran in your life hasn’t received their much-deserved quilt, please stop by the VFW office to pick up an application form.
Membership meetings
The VFW and Auxiliary general membership meetings are held the first Tuesday of each month with the Auxiliary meeting at 6 p.m. and the VFW meeting at 7 p.m.
All members are welcome and encouraged to attend.
Not a member? Stop down at the VFW office to find out if you qualify and pick up a membership application.
