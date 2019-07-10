Former Orofino resident Hailey Hulett graduated with a Bachelor of Science in business management from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, schools from San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles and San Francisco.
All students graduated at the Staple Center in Los Angeles, CA.
Hailey is the daughter of Vic and Teresa Hulett, of Hailey, ID and granddaughter of Jim and Jeanine McCann and Vic and Barb Hulett, all of Orofino.
