The Orofino Adventurers 4H Kids are busy as always.
The LEGO robotics kids already finished their season. The Clearwater robotics FLL teams “Orofino Builders and Crushers“ and “Boys in Black“ both developed amazing projects and made it to state.
The Boys in Black worked on wheel chair accessibility at the Orofino Junior/Senior High School and the Builders and Crushers came up with ways to save the beautiful old I.O.O.F.
(International Order of Oddfellows) brick building on Johnson Ave. and First St.
Any youth who loves robotics and LEGO have the chance to tryout at the robotics spring camps. The “boomtown build” camp for kids 6 to 8 years old will be held March 9-12. Kids 9 and older can work on robots at the “City shaper” camp March 23 - 27, with a competition on the 27. Both are after school from 4-6, accessible by the school bus system. Save your spots! Learn about building a robot, accomplish missions on the field and learn about programming!
The FTC team is on their way to competition in Nampa this weekend with their awesome self-built robot Darth CARTnie.
A new public speaking project with Eileen Rowan is on the way, almost at the finish line! The kids are learning how to speak in front of groups, using a microphone, doing prepared and table top presentations, and are getting tips to become more confident with the help and expertise of Eileen Rowan.
If you are interested in a gardening/fairy gardening project, January Spencer and Dorit Brown are getting ready to start for all those who love to play with plants. Please contact the extension office for more information.
The longest project for our club is creative writing, where kids learn how to write better stories, receive tips about how to improve their writing from January Spencer and expand their imagination when it comes to writing!
Kids interested in great instructions for Art can start the project with Eileen Rowan on April 6. The new baking project will start just a day later, learn how to bake simple cookies to pizza.
All cat loving kids can join the group starting on April 30. In this project you will learn lots about nutritional and medical needs as well as showmanship for your house tiger.
Are you interested in a market need project this year? Then mark the Beef Field Day at the Lewiston Livestock market on March 14 in your calendar! You will learn about beef care taking and showmanship.
You’re not doing beef but swine? Don’t worry, they didn’t leave you out! Whipples, our feed store in town, is holding an Honor Show Seminar on March 19, providing you with loads of info about your swine’s nutritional needs and a great feed program.
On March 21, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Asotin County Fairgrounds you can learn everything you need to know about your swine project!
Don’t have your hog yet? Well, just win one! January Spencer, our local pasture fed swine breeder is sponsoring a piglet for one lucky deserving 4Her! Essays are due on Feb. 28!
Horse, swine, sheep and beef kids can learn together at the Block and bridle clinic in Moscow on March 25.
For Sheep, goat, swine and beef projects the WSU College of vet medicine will be holding quality assurance presentations on Thursday night, March 12 and 26.
For everyone interested in a market goat or Boer (meat) goat breeding project. Latah County is offering a Showmanship and fitting clinic on April 19.
The Clearwater County 4H horse club “Red, Whites and Boots” has been meeting, as well as fundraising and participating at the round penning events in Lewiston. The next meeting is on March 10 at the extension office. Horses for the project have to be declared by March 30.
To join any of the projects please contact the project leaders or Erin Rodgers at the Extension office at (208) 476-8964.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.