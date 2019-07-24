Repairs to the Greer Bridge started Monday, July 22, with temporary signals impacting both Idaho Highway 11 and US-12 traffic until construction is complete in late September.
One lane at a time will be open over the bridge, and drivers may experience up to 15-minute delays.
This summer the driving surface will be improved, and supporting beams will be painted to protect against rusting and to keep the bridge in service longer.
The structure was built in 1954.
