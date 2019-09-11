The Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) and Youth Advisory Board (YAB) will be hosting a Grand Opening Ceremony for the newly formed local Teen Center on Friday, Sept. 6 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Participants will be able to help name the center by voting on one of the five finalists. There will be free hot dogs and other refreshments available.
The first 45 teens receive a free Kub spirit pack to take to the Kamiah High School football game later in the evening. Ribbon cutting will take place at 4 p.m., and the doors will open soon thereafter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.