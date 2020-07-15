After falling for the first time in 10 weeks, the national average price of gasoline has rebounded in the last week, rising 1.1 cents per gallon over the last week to $2.19 today according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has decreased 0.2 cents and stands at $2.43 per gallon over the same period.
“According to GasBuddy data, gasoline demand continues to struggle as of late, hitting some mid-summer blues as coronavirus cases continue to see upward movement in more states, but it hasn’t been a sharp enough drop to push gas prices lower last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While prices for this time of year remain the lowest in over 15 years, it’s still easy to spend more than you need to on gas by letting your guard down, especially now with several states raising gasoline taxes in the midst of summer. For now, I continue to expect gas prices to move sideways- that is- the lack of a clear national trend for now, some will rise, some will fall, as we remain in a COVID-19 holding pattern.”
Crude oil prices continue to hold near recent highs, with a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil fetching $40.31 in early Monday trade, nearly identical to last week Monday’s $40.54 price. Brent crude oil was last seen at $42.96 per barrel, also on par with last week’s $43.12 price tag. Overall, as demand rebounds have stalled, so too has the rally in oil prices, which has been rooted in rising and recovering U.S. gasoline demand, which has stalled in July amidst rebounding coronavirus cases. In addition, OPEC’s strongest production cuts are to expire at the end of July, leading to more oil production, responding to the recovery in global oil demand.
Last week saw a notable 5.7 million barrel rise in U.S. crude oil inventories, according to the Energy Information Administration, which now stand 17.5% above year ago levels. Gasoline inventories saw a large decline of 4.8 million barrels, falling to a year-on-year surplus of 9.8%- the first time it has slipped under a 10% gain in months, suggesting that gasoline demand remains well higher than April’s lows. Distillate inventories saw a rise of 3.1 million barrels, and they stand some 36% higher than a year ago. As jet fuel demand has plummeted, refiners have turned to producing more distillate, leading to the large surplus. Refineries continued to gently raise production of fuels with utilization rates reaching 77.5%, the highest rate in months. Gasoline production increased to 9 million barrels a day, still below summer norms, but a far cry from April’s rate of some 6 million barrels per day.
At gas pumps across the country, average prices changes were again a mixed bag state by state. The most common U.S. gas price encountered by motorists stood at $2.09 per gallon, unchanged from last week, followed by $1.99, $1.89 and $2.19. The average cost at the priciest 10% of stations stands at $2.98 per gallon, up 1 cent from a week ago, while the lowest 10% average $1.77 per gallon, also up a cent from a week ago. The median U.S. price was unchanged at $2.09 per gallon, about 10 cents lower than the national average. The states with the lowest average prices: Mississippi ($1.84), Louisiana ($1.85) and Oklahoma ($1.87), while the highest priced states were Hawaii ($3.14), California ($3.12) and Washington ($2.75).
