Garage Fire
Photo by Orofino Fire Department

Orofino Fire Department (OFD) responded to the report of a garage fire on Laqa Avenue during the evening of Tuesday, July 13. The cause of the fire was reportedly from welding being done in the garage. One bedroom of the house also sustained damage. There were no injuries reported. Sunnyside Fire, Orofino Police Department, Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office and Clearwater County Ambulance assisted on the call.

