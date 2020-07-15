Orofino Fire Department (OFD) responded to the report of a garage fire on Laqa Avenue during the evening of Tuesday, July 13. The cause of the fire was reportedly from welding being done in the garage. One bedroom of the house also sustained damage. There were no injuries reported. Sunnyside Fire, Orofino Police Department, Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office and Clearwater County Ambulance assisted on the call.
Most Popular
Articles
- Weippe man dies, Orofino man injured when pickup goes into South Fork of the Clearwater River
- Covid is here and spreading fast! Take action to protect yourself and others
- Lori Ann Beard, 50, of Moscow
- Haisley Ann Vonk
- Tyler Lynn Cochrell, 20, Weippe
- William “Bill” McCollum, 77, Weippe
- A unique cookbook, a legacy to treasure
- Courthouse News for the week of July 8, 2020
- Wandering bull trout makes Idaho its summer stop over
- Courthouse News for the week of July 15, 2020
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.