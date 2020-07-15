As we reported last week, a new fund has been opened to help finish the expansion project of our library, which will pay for the new furnishings and equipment needed for completion. The Furnishings ETC. Fund has had its second donation of $500 which will be applied to components of the new conference rooms. This week’s gift brings the total for the new fund to $1,000! Patrons may earmark their gifts for certain needs if they wish.
A list of the most important purchases and projects has been started by Library Director Cleo Castellanos, and more information may be had by contacting either Cleo or Jo Moore.
Rotary Club members continue to offer their community services to help in the library project, and this last Friday several of them were back again to help tear down old shingle siding which was originally put up by Rotary members Charlie Mosier, John Swayne, and others over thirty years ago!
