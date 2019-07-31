The CMPL Friends of the Library will be holding their Summer Book Sale Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Rotary Pavillion at the City Park in Orofino.
Hard-bound books may be purchased for $2, paperbacks for $1. DVD’s and audio books will also be available.
All funds raised by the Friends of the Library go directly to the Library for projects not covered by other sources; most recently the handrail for the ramp at the front entrance.
The Friends of the Library meet the first Wednesday of each month at 9 a.m. in the Library Annex. All are welcome and we encourage you to join us!
If you have any questions, you may call Shelley Long at 476-7706.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.