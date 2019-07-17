It is a beautiful time to get your GED! The weather is perfect, the roads are bare, and you can wear flip-flops.
Our classroom has air conditioned and the chairs are comfy. All that is missing is you. You will be met with a kind smile and an understanding heart.
The first step is taking an assessment test to show where your skills are. From there we will charter a course for your future. We have one-on-one tutoring plus classes.
We are open Tuesday 8:00-3:00, Wednesday 8:00 to 2:00, and Thursday 8:00 to 2:00. We are located at 416 Johnson Ave. Ste. 1. Our phone number is 208-476-5731.
So let’s get started!
