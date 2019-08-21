On Monday, Aug. 12, the Fraser Boosters 4-H club held its monthly meeting. Kids reported on 4-H camp in July. They went over times and dates projects must be turned in at the Fair exhibit building.
The setting up of the flags at the Fraser cemetery for Labor day was organized.
Cam, Tawnee, and Breyer will set the flags up on Monday Aug. 26 after school. Meredith, Kylie, and Connor will take the flags down Tuesday, Sept. 3, after school.
The next meeting will be held Monday, Sept. 9.
Justin, Madison, Lauren, and Kasie will bring the snacks at the September meeting.
Breyer Boyer won the door prize.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.